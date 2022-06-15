Kauai fire chief leaving department for 'personal reasons' By KITV Web Staff Jun 15, 2022 Jun 15, 2022 Updated 57 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email County of Kauai Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LIHUE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Kauai Fire Chief Steven Goble is stepping down from his position for personal reasons.Goble has been the fire chief on Kauai for the past two years. His last day with the department will be on June 23.Specific details on why Goble is leaving have not been revealed.The Kauai Fire Commission says it is working to appoint an acting fire chief in the interim. No timetable has been set for when an interim fire chief will be announced.No other information has been released at this time. COVID-19 FDA panel recommends both Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for keiki 5 and under By Erin Coogan Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Steven Goble Fire Chief Work Hawaii Details Interim Reason Kauai Fire Commission More From KITV 4 Island News COVID-19 6 new COVID-related deaths, 206 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports Updated Nov 19, 2021 COVID-19 As COVID cases rise again in Hawaii, health officials fear the true numbers are much worse Updated May 18, 2022 News Maui's Deer Task Force fears explosion of deer due to drought Updated Mar 14, 2022 Local Kalihi area wildfire almost under control, fire officials say Updated Nov 28, 2021 Local Biden mourns 1 million US Covid deaths as 'irreplaceable losses' Updated May 12, 2022 Local ‘No-show’ penalty to be imposed on Honolulu drivers who miss road test appointments Updated May 12, 2022 Recommended for you