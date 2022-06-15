 Skip to main content
Kauai fire chief leaving department for 'personal reasons'

  • Updated
KPD Fire Chief Steven Goble
County of Kauai

LIHUE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Kauai Fire Chief Steven Goble is stepping down from his position for personal reasons.

Goble has been the fire chief on Kauai for the past two years. His last day with the department will be on June 23.

Specific details on why Goble is leaving have not been revealed.

The Kauai Fire Commission says it is working to appoint an acting fire chief in the interim. No timetable has been set for when an interim fire chief will be announced.

No other information has been released at this time.

