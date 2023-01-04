 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kauai essay contest invites high school students to write on Audre Lorde quote

  • Updated
  • 0
Kauai History month essay contest

Kauai High school students are invited to enter an essay contest led by the Kaua'i County Committee on the Status of Women.

Entries are part of the 2023 Women's History Essay competition for all high school students: private, public, charter, and home schools.

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred