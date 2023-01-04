Kauai essay contest invites high school students to write on Audre Lorde quote By KITV Web Staff Jan 4, 2023 Jan 4, 2023 Updated 51 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kauai High school students are invited to enter an essay contest led by the Kaua'i County Committee on the Status of Women.Entries are part of the 2023 Women's History Essay competition for all high school students: private, public, charter, and home schools. Local David Matlin retiring at UH athletics director By KITV Web Staff The theme this year: "Your silence will not protect you," a famous quote by American civil rights leader Audre Lorde.Participants are required to research a threat to girls and/ or gender non-conforming people they are passionate about, and create potential solutions to the issue.Essays are due by 5 p.m. on Friday, March 31, 2023, by email to smuragin@kauai.gov. News State needs senior volunteers for Kupuna in the Classroom Grandparent Program By Diane Ako For more information on essay rules and entry forms, tap here. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags High School Essay School Student Contest Quote Kauai Audre Lorde More From KITV 4 Island News Local Man caught a venomous 'blue dragon' sea slug along the Texas coast Updated Apr 8, 2022 Business These airlines are making masks optional after mandate struck down Updated Apr 18, 2022 Local Weekend Weather: Trades, windward & mauka showers; surf on the way up Updated Feb 18, 2022 Crime & Courts Kailua charter school warns parents of alleged attempted abduction Updated Sep 1, 2022 News Toxic chemicals detected in Navy drinking water on Oahu for the past two years Updated Dec 15, 2022 News 22-year-old pretends finger is a gun in Honolulu stick-up attempt Updated Sep 29, 2022 Recommended for you