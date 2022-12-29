 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kauai electric rates may soon rise as inflation takes its toll on the price of paradise

  • Updated
  • 0
Kauai electric

Inflation is taking a huge toll on many people already struggling to pay for rent, food and other necessities. And there's another possible hike in the cost of living in paradise, this time on Kauai.

LIHUE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Inflation is taking a huge toll on many residents already struggling to pay for rent, food and other necessities. And there's another possible hike in the cost of living in paradise -- this time on Kauai.

Kauai's electricity provider says it has no choice but to raise rates for all 30,000 residential and commercial customers because sales just aren't keeping up with inflation.

Produced in partnership with the Economic Hardship Reporting Project.

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred