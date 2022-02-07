Kauai DMV to close early on Thursday, Feb. 10

Sorry, an error occurred.
KAUAI (KITV4) -- The Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has announced that, due to staff training, the office will be closing at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 10.
Normal business hours will resume on Friday, Feb. 11. The last appointment will be at 2:30 p.m. The Drivers Licensing division of the DMV will remain open during regular operating hours.
The DMV is open Monday through Friday from 8:45 a.m. to 4 p.m. with Kupuna hour from 8 a.m to 8:45 a.m.
For additional information or questions about the DMV, please visit www.kauai.gov/DMV.