Kauai DMV to close early on Thursday, Feb. 10

  • Updated
  • 0
Lihue DMV
FILE

KAUAI (KITV4) -- The Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has announced that, due to staff training, the office will be closing at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 10.

Normal business hours will resume on Friday, Feb. 11. The last appointment will be at 2:30 p.m. The Drivers Licensing division of the DMV will remain open during regular operating hours.

The DMV is open Monday through Friday from 8:45 a.m. to 4 p.m. with Kupuna hour from 8 a.m to 8:45 a.m. 

For additional information or questions about the DMV, please visit www.kauai.gov/DMV.

