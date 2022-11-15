Kaua'i DMV closes early for staff training on Nov. 17

LĪHU‘E, Kaua'i (KITV4) – The Department of Motor Vehicles will be closing at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17, to accommodate a cross-division staff training for the DMV integration project. Normal hours will resume on Friday, Nov. 18.
Kupuna Hour, from 8 - 8:45 a.m., will remain unchanged. All appointments between 8:45-10 a.m. are currently full, and officials caution that walk-in customers after Kupuna Hour will likely not be seen. Therefore, officials highly recommend not visiting the DMV without an appointment on Nov. 17, unless it’s during Kupuna Hour.
The DMV integration project involves the combination of both the Drivers Licensing and Motor Vehicle Registration divisions into one, full-service DMV.
The DMV is open Monday to Friday, except for state and federal holidays.
As a reminder, Kupuna Hour is for customers aged 65 and older, from 8-8:45 a.m., with no appointments necessary.
To book an appointment or for more information on DMV services, please visit www.kauai.gov/DMV. A video tutorial on how to book an appointment is also available on the DMV’s website.
