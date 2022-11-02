Kaua'i County’s rental, utility assistance program enters transitional phase

LĪHU‘E, Kaua'i (KITV4) – The County of Kaua‘i’s Coronavirus Rental and Utility Assistance Program, administered by Kaua‘i Federal Credit Union, will be undergoing programmatic changes starting Nov. 1, as the program begins to wind down.
Beginning Nov. 1, the rental assistance cap will be lowered to $1,500 per month. New and existing applicants must be prepared to provide documentation to support claimed income levels and financial hardship during the pandemic.
Then starting Dec. 1, the program will only be available to vulnerable populations, including households facing imminent eviction, households with combined income at or under 50% AMI, kupuna age 62 or older, and domestic violence survivors.
“We are incredibly grateful to our Housing Agency and partners at Kaua‘i Federal Credit Union for their hard work and dedication in administering our CRUA program which has helped our community since May 2021 through the financial challenges that resulted from COVID-19,” said Mayor Derek S. K. Kawakami. “As our program begins to wind down, we encourage our residents to seek available resources including counseling services that will help them through this transitional period.”
As the island transitions to post-pandemic times, renters across Kaua‘i are encouraged to develop sustainable plans for the payment of rent and utilities without CRUA assistance. Residents who need assistance transitioning away from CRUA benefits are welcome to contact the Kaua‘i Financial Opportunity Center run by Hawaiian Community Assets.
The Financial Opportunity Center has HUD-certified counselors who can work with residents to find financial solutions that fit their family, including grant and loan options.
