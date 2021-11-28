Kauai County proposal would triple garbage collection fees

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds to 25 kt expected.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters and
Maui County Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
KAUAI COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Some changes could be coming for Kauai that would affect about 20,000 homes. The County is revamping its Solid Waste Management Plan, which would triple the cost of garbage pick up if the County Council adopts the plan.
When Kauai's County Council meets on Wednesday, they'll review a proposed plan for how the County manages its solid waste. "We do have small fees for garbage service and the plan talks about adding services like curbside recycling and increasing the fees," says Solid Waste Program Development Coordinator Allison Fraley.
Garbage pick-up costs are proposed to go from $10 to $30 a month for a 54-gallon cart, and $18 to $50 for a 96-gallon cart. Even with the rate increase, it still won't cover the entire cost of running the county's opala program.
It also proposes curbside recycling, which Kauai does not currently have except for a pilot program. Fraley says it would cost the County $3 million a year to run a recycling program.
"The issue with curbside recycling is the cost," explains Fraley. It would require building a materials recovery facility (MIR), estimated to cost at least $10 million, plus "we have to buy all the carts, the garbage trucks, hire staff."
The plan also talks about ways we can keep more waste out of the landfill to extend the life of Kekaha. "It's concerning," Fraley notes, because "Kekaha has about nine years left- including a vertical expansion."
Fraley says the plan suggests diverting construction materials elsewhere. "Right now, we can divert concrete. There's a mandate that gets diverted. But there's things like drywall, clean lumber, untreated pallets" that can be sent to composting, she says.