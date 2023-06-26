Kauai County officials open temporary locations for departments impacted by water leak

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL ISLANDS...
.Reinforcing long-period south-southeast swell (170 degrees) will
peak tonight before slowly dropping below advisory levels late
Tuesday.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Surf 8 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all islands.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Strong breaking waves and strong currents
will make swimming dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Head all advice from ocean safety officials. When in doubt, don't
go out.
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt with higher gusts.
* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel and Maui County
Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
LIHUE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Due to damage from a water leak on June 18, Kauai County officials have opened temporary locations for the Department of Public Work Building and Engineering Divisions and the Department of Parks and Recreation Office at the Lihue Civic Center.
The damager occurred when a fire sprinkler activated inexplicably. Repairs are expected to last approximately six months.
Until then, customers can visit the following alternative locations:
The Engineering Division, located at the Piʻikoi Building (Purchasing office), Suite 303, across the Department of Motor Vehicles, from 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.;
The Department of Parks and Recreation Permitting Office, located at the Moʻikeha Building, Suite 105, from 7:45 a.m. to 4 p.m.;
The Building Division, located at Hale Kōkua, Suite 302, from 7:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Some affected departments can be reached by the following phone or email extensions:
Human Resources - 808-241-4956 or humanresources@kauai.gov; Please note that Central Payroll staff will telework intermittently and are available via phone, email, and Microsoft Teams. All in-person questions for the Department of Human Resources, including the Payroll Division, can occur at the Moʻikeha Building, Suite 140;