Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 knots.

* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters and Maui County Leeward Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

* PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Kauai County fireworks permit applications available now, online only

Fireworks show

LIHUE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Fireworks permits are available for Kauai County residents now until Dec. 30, fire officials said.

Applications are available online only. Officials with the KFD Fire Prevention Bureau encourage prospective applicants to apply before Dec. 26, the date when vendors will be allowed to sell fireworks.

