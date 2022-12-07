Kauai County fireworks permit applications available now, online only

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 knots.
* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters and Maui County Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
* PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
LIHUE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Fireworks permits are available for Kauai County residents now until Dec. 30, fire officials said.
Applications are available online only. Officials with the KFD Fire Prevention Bureau encourage prospective applicants to apply before Dec. 26, the date when vendors will be allowed to sell fireworks.
You’ll need a photo ID in order to apply. Applicants will need to visit the website and create an account with a username and a password. After completing the application a permit will be emailed to the applicant.
The permit then needs to be taken to a Department of Motor Vehicles branch to be stamped and certified for a fee of $25. All applicants must be at least 18 years old in order to apply.
Fireworks and firecrackers may only be used on private property between 9 p.m. on Dec. 31 and 1 a.m. on Jan. 1. Only licensed pyro-technicians with proper permits are authorized to ignite aerial fireworks.
Although the following items are classified as fireworks, no permit is required to purchase them: snakes, sparklers, fountains, cylindrical or cone fountains, whistles, toy smoke devices, wheels and ground spinners, and other similar products.
For more information about fire safety or questions about applying for a permit, please contact the KFD Fire Prevention Bureau at 808-241-4985.