Kauai company fined $107,000 for water pollution

WAIMEA, Kauai (KITV4) -- A Kauai company received a $107,000 fine by the Hawaii Department of Health for dumping pollutants into state waters without a permit or proper pollution-control practices in place.
The DOH issued a Notice of Violation and Order to Maui Asphalt, which operates in Waimea on Kauai. The company has been in operation for five years and DOH says in that time weather data has recorded 43 instances when pollutants were discharged into state waters.
Those pollutants include aggregate, dirt, fuel, oils, and contaminated runoff, the DOH said.
“Industrial pollution poses a threat to Hawaii residents and our natural resources,” Deputy Director of Environmental Health Kathleen Ho said in a press release. “DOH will continue to enforce environmental regulations to protect public health and the environment.”
Maui Asphalt is ordered to pay a fine of $107,500 for the violation and also must obtain and comply with a National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) permit, the DOH said. The NPDES permit requires the facility to implement pollution control devices to keep pollutants from contaminating bodies of water.
Additionally, Maui Asphalt must develop a Storm Water Pollution Control Plan and implement practices to keep pollutants from contaminating water resources.