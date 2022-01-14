Kaua'i community continues to rally around residents impacted by rockslide

WAIMEA, Hawai'i (KITV4) -- Rockfall recovery and road repair efforts continue on Kaua'i following a landslide on the island's north shore.
It has now been 10 days since the initial rockslide on Menehune road isolated dozens of families in the Waimea Community.
The Kaua'i Emergency Management Agency reports that large, loose boulders continue to fall on Menehune Road.
Teams are continuing slope stabilization efforts above the Waimea Swinging Bridge.
Crews are now working to install a fence to protect the bridge from rocks released during the ongoing scaling work.
Meanwhile, community efforts to provide assistance to the nearly 40 families stranded on the other side of slide continue.
Only accessible by UTV, volunteer groups have been crossing the river to deliver food packages and conduct wellness checks to those on the other side.
Distributions are held every Tuesday and Friday.
"At this point we're just trying to make sure that no one goes hungry and everyone has some basic need," explained community leader, Laurie Yoshida. "We're concentrating on food, but we're also saying hey, what else might you need to survive in terms of do you need some batteries? Do you need some laundry detergent.?"
Community leaders say neighbor island residents can contribute to the recovery efforts by donating to the Kauai County Emergency Fund or directly to the Hawaii food bank.
The county expects construction and stabilization efforts to continue for at least the next three weeks.
They say plans for food distributions, as well as wellness checks, will continue and adapt as the situation develops and eventually resolves.