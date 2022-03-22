Kauai Civil Air Patrol pilots killed in crash remembered

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 7 to 12
feet. Strongest winds and highest seas around Kauai.
* WHERE...Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu Leeward
Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui
County Leeward Waters, Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel,
Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Windward Waters, Big Island
Leeward Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday, though some areas will continue
to experience advisory conditions for several days.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
KEKAHA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The volunteer pilots at the Civil Air patrol on Kauai are being remembered Tuesday night by family, friends and the community.
The two pilots were killed in a crash while conducting a tsunami warning practice run north of Kekaha on Sunday. The pilots were identified as 78-Year-Old David Parker of Kapaa, who was the pilot in command, and 76-year-old James Degnan from Princeville, who was the observer on this mission.
"It feels like we are losing a critical component whenever we lost critical partners, especially for pilots are hard to come by and volunteer pilots, are very hard to come by. And these folks just do it from their heart. They do it and put themselves in harms way for our community," said Kauai Mayor Derek Kawakami.
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) are investigating the crash. A preliminary report could be released in about two weeks.
Sending our condolences to the ʻohana of the two Civil Air Patrol volunteers who lost their lives during a tsunami warning practice run north of Kekaha, Kauaʻi Sunday.CAP pilots provide valuable services for emergency management. May they Rest in Peace.#RIP#CAPpic.twitter.com/wPdsho2wKB
Cynthia is an award-winning journalist who returned to Hawaii as an Anchor/Reporter/MMJ from Houston. She is a graduate of the University of Hawaii with a B.A. and M.B.A. DM her on IG @CynthiaYipTV to share stories.