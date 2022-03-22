 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 7 to 12
feet. Strongest winds and highest seas around Kauai.

* WHERE...Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu Leeward
Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui
County Leeward Waters, Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel,
Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Windward Waters, Big Island
Leeward Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday, though some areas will continue
to experience advisory conditions for several days.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Kauai Civil Air Patrol pilots killed in crash remembered

  • Updated
  • 0
Kauai Plane Crash 3/21
Courtesy: Brian Howell

KEKAHA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The volunteer pilots at the Civil Air patrol on Kauai are being remembered Tuesday night by family, friends and the community.

The two pilots were killed in a crash while conducting a tsunami warning practice run north of Kekaha on Sunday. The pilots were identified as 78-Year-Old David Parker of Kapaa, who was the pilot in command, and 76-year-old James Degnan from Princeville, who was the observer on this mission.

"It feels like we are losing a critical component whenever we lost critical partners, especially for pilots are hard to come by and volunteer pilots, are very hard to come by. And these folks just do it from their heart. They do it and put themselves in harms way for our community," said Kauai Mayor Derek Kawakami.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) are investigating the crash. A preliminary report could be released in about two weeks.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to CYip@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK