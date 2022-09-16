Kauai caregivers and elderly invited to complete surveys before September 23 deadline

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM HST THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE
ISLAND OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall.
* WHERE...The island of Oahu in Honolulu County.
* WHEN...Until 515 PM HST.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in
streams.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 216 PM HST, radar indicated heavy rain over portions of
central and windward Oahu. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to
2 inches per hour.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Waikane, Waiahole, Kahaluu, Ahuimanu, Kaaawa, Punaluu,
Mililani, Wahiawa, Kaneohe, Hauula, Wheeler Field, Kalihi,
Kaneohe Marine Base, Schofield Barracks, Maunawili, Kailua,
Manoa, Kahana Valley State Park, Kualoa and Heeia.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone
to flooding.
&&
This advisory may need to be extended beyond 515 PM HST if flooding;
persists.
Weather Alert
...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR THE
ISLAND OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall.
* WHERE...The island of Oahu in Honolulu County.
* WHEN...Until 630 PM HST.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in
streams.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 324 PM HST, radar indicated heavy rain over portions of
central, windward and southeast Oahu. Rain was falling at a
rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Honolulu, Aiea, Halawa, Ahuimanu, Moanalua, Kahaluu, Salt
Lake, Waiahole, Kalihi, Pearl City, Waikane, Kaneohe, Manoa,
Maunawili, Waikele, Iroquois Point, Waipahu, Mililani,
Kaneohe Marine Base and Palolo.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone
to flooding.
This advisory replaces the previous advisory that was in effect for
the island of Oahu in Honolulu County
&&
This advisory may need to be extended beyond 630 PM HST if flooding;
persists.
