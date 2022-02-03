 Skip to main content

Kauai baby continues battle against leukemia, mom to proceed as bone marrow donor

  • Updated
  • 0
Kauai baby continues battle against leukemia

KAAPA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A baby girl from Kauai is continuing the fight of her life against leukemia.

Four-month-old Seeley Borges is now at Seattle Children's Hospital, recovering from a third round of chemotherapy. As she battles the blood cancer, she's still in need of a bone marrow transplant, but has not yet found a match.

Haley Borges, Seeley's mom, says both she and her husband tested for a half-match.

After doctors determined Haley would be the best-suited match, she'll now proceed as the donor, should a match not be found within the next couple of weeks.

"The harvesting of the bone marrow and the transplant has to be done on the same day," Borges explained. "That part's hard because not having family here. We're obviously not going to leave Seeley, but I'll need to have my marrow harvested at a different location and then brought here."

Borges says that projected date is March 10.

Another challenge for their family, is not being able to see their other daughter Ainsley, who flew back to Kauai a couple of weeks ago.

"Our older daughter is so far away," Borges explained, "and you know with the world being crazy right now, and everyone getting sick, and me being selected to be the donor, we probably won't be able to see her until after March."

Best case scenario, Seeley and her family could be home by June.

The Borges Ohana says although Seeley remains without a match, they're so grateful to the more than 2,000 newly registered donors supporting Seeley in her fight, and who could potentially help save the life of someone else.

If you'd like to contribute to the family's medical expenses, click here.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

