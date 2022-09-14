Kauai animal shelter at-capacity, adoption fees waived September 16-18 KITV4 Web Staff Sep 14, 2022 Sep 14, 2022 Updated 17 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save All adoptions will be free at the Kauai Humane Society this weekend, because the shelter is bursting at the seams.KITV4 spoke with Kauai Humane Society's Executive Director Nicole Schafer Crane on the state of the animals at the shelter. As of September 13 -- there were 110 dogs as well as 248 cats and kittens. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From KITV 4 Island News News Hawaii Supreme Court ruling on serious felony cases causing chaos in criminal justice system Updated Sep 9, 2022 Business Liliha Bakery hosting job fair July 8 & 9 to hire staff for new Pearl City location Updated Jul 8, 2022 Crime & Courts Jury finds Erik Willis guilty of attempted murder in brutal 2020 stabbing attack at Kahala Beach Updated Jul 14, 2022 Local Honolulu beats Texas in Little League World Series, moves on to US semifinals Updated Aug 24, 2022 Local Thursday Weather: Trade winds with stable conditions Updated Jun 16, 2022 Local ICYMI: 4 stories you Need to Know from KITV4, May 25, 2022 Updated Aug 21, 2022 Recommended for you