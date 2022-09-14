Kauai Animal Hospital at-capacity, adoption fees waived September 16-18 KITV4 Web Staff Sep 14, 2022 Sep 14, 2022 Updated 11 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save All adoptions will be free at the Kauai Humane Society this weekend, because the shelter is bursting at the seams.KITV4 spoke with Kauai Humane Society's Executive Director Nicole Schafer Crane on the state of the animals at the shelter. As of September 13 -- there were 110 dogs as well as 248 cats and kittens. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From KITV 4 Island News Crime & Courts Kona man faces 10-years in prison in 2021 domestic violence case Updated Jun 7, 2022 Building Industry Oahu's oldest substance abuse treatment center relocates Updated Nov 30, 2021 Business Early stock gains fade on Wall Street as bond yields rise Jun 1, 2022 News Boost in Japanese tourists expected next week as Golden Week holiday begins Updated Apr 21, 2022 Local Pacific Fleet Submarine Museum to host kamaaina Sunday for National Submarine Day Updated Apr 9, 2022 News Hawaii businesses struggle to keep workers in latest COVID surge Updated Jun 22, 2022 Recommended for you