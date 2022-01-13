Kaua’i police confirm they have found missing 17-year-old girl

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM HST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Seas 8 to 10 feet due to a northwest swell.
* WHERE...Oahu Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel and Maui County
Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Through this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
The Kaua'i Police Department (KPD) issued a statement saying that the missing girl has been found. KPD is thanking the public for its assistance.
Original:
LĪHU’E, Hawai’i (KITV4) --The Kaua’i Police Department (KPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 17-year-old girl reported missing on Tuesday.
According to the KPD, Summer Lee Estacio, of Līhuʿe, was last seen walking toward Kalena Park on Jan. 10, 2022.
The KPD press release describes Estacio as 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing approximately 110 pounds. She was last seen wearing blue pants and a blue hooded jacket with white tennis shoes.
KPD reports that Estacio may be in the Līhuʿe and Hanapēpē areas, and is also known to frequent Kaua’i island skate parks.
Anyone with information about Estacio or her whereabouts is asked to call the KPD immediately at 241-1711. Those who wish to provide information but remain anonymous may visit the CrimeStoppers Kaua’i website at www.cskauai.org.