 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

KAPU "Sacred Hawaiian Burials," selected to be a part of the 42nd Hawai'i International Film Festival

  • Updated
  • 0
KAPU "Sacred Hawaiian Burials"
Courtesy - Keoni Kealoha Alvarez

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The 42nd Hawaii Internatinal Film Festival takes place Nov. 3-27, 2022.

One of the films selected to be a part of the festival is 'KAPU "Sacred Hawaiian Burials"' directed and produced by Keoni Kealoha Alvarez.

Good Morning Hawai'i gets a sneak peak of a film headed to the 2022 Hawai'i International Film Festival. Keoni Kealoha Alvarez, the director of 'KAPU "Sacred Hawaiian Burials"' joined GMH to talk about the film.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred