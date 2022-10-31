KAPU "Sacred Hawaiian Burials," selected to be a part of the 42nd Hawai'i International Film Festival

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The 42nd Hawaii Internatinal Film Festival takes place Nov. 3-27, 2022.
One of the films selected to be a part of the festival is 'KAPU "Sacred Hawaiian Burials"' directed and produced by Keoni Kealoha Alvarez.
'Kapu “Sacred Hawaiian Burials”' is about an indigenous Hawaiian man who discovers his path through the discovery of a hidden ancient Hawaiian burial cave.
WATCH: Alvarez talk about the film
Synopsis: Over twenty years ago, a native Hawaiian named Keoni Kealoha Alvarez found his calling when he stumbled upon a secret cave in the forest near his ancestral home of Puna on Hawai‘i Island. Inside this cave were iwi, the sacred bones of Kānaka maoli from generations past. At only eight years old, Keoni could not begin to imagine how this discovery would change his life.
In 2002, Keoni’s district became the target for developers who sought affordable property on the island. Faced with a powerful, wealthy outsider who threatened to plow through the cave near his home, Keoni found himself in his own David vs. Goliath scenario.
KAPU “Sacred Hawaiian Burials” will take viewers along Keoni’s journey in realizing his identity, heritage, and ultimately his legacy within the tradition of protecting his land for his people. Until Keoni knows what will happen to the property, he will remain the keeper of this cave to prevent this burial ground from going under.
Bio: Keoni Alvarez is a Hawaiian independent producer, director, and writer from the islands of Hawai’i. He had the opportunity to travel the world for several years on Norwegian Cruise Line in the Broadcast Department. He says that experience introduced him to many different cultures, people and places.
In 1990 Alvarez started his career as a graduate of Na Leo O Hawaii Public Access Station and the WGBH Producers Academy in Boston. He says through his early adulthood he always enjoyed filming his Hawaiian culture through stories, language and dance. His goal is to inspire his students to express themselves and to take pride in their culture.
To learn about iwi kumu protecting hawaiian burials, visit www.keonialvarez.com and www.hawaiianburials.com.
KAPU “Sacred Hawaiian Burials” - Virtual Showing
KAPU “Sacred Hawaiian Burials” - Movie Theater Premiere
Tickets can be purchased by phone or online.
Weekend Morning Anchor
After nearly 10-years away, this local girl is home! In November 2021, Lia started at KITV as the weekend GMH anchor and a weekday reporter. The 2011 Kamehameha Kapālama graduate worked all across the country and even overseas before finding her way home.
