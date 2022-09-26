Kapolei woman, 27, identified as victim in deadly fall at Luakaha Falls

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the woman killed after falling from Luakaha Falls as 27-year-old Christyn Fragas of Kapolei.
Fragas died after falling approximately 40 to 50 feet from Luakaha Falls in Nuuanau on Thursday, Sept. 22. The official cause and manner of her death is still pending, the ME’s office said.
Bystanders performed CPR on Fragas until rescuers with the Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) arrived at the scene. She was airlifted from there to a landing zone and medical care was then transferred to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services (EMS), who took her by ambulance to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.
According to the Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR), Luakaha Falls is in the Honolulu Forest Watershed, a restricted area under the DLNR Forestry and Wildlife Division. A permit is required to hike in this area, DLNR said.
Officials originally reported the fall occurred at Lulumahu Falls but later corrected themselves saying that it happened at Luakaha Falls.
This is not the first time a deadly fall has happened at Luakaha Falls. In 2017, 32-year-old Jennifer Allen of Honolulu fell from the falls and died.
