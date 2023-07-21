 Skip to main content
Kapolei teen competes with Team USA at 2023 International Baton Twirling Championships

  • Updated
  • 0

HONOLULU, Hawai'i (KITV4) -- What started off as a typical day for the Scott family, cleaning out the garage, quickly turned into a discovery of a new hobby and talent.

Jax, the oldest of the Scott kids, discovered his mom's old batons. Picking it up and twirling it around.

What started off as a typical cleaning out the garage for Jax Scott and his family turned into a discovery of a new hobby and talent. One the 14-year-old has taken from Kapolei all the way to Team USA.
Jax Scott

Jax Scott will compete with Team U.S.A. at the 2023 International Baton Twirling Championships

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

An error occurred