Kapolei teen competes with Team USA at 2023 International Baton Twirling Championships

HONOLULU, Hawai'i (KITV4) -- What started off as a typical day for the Scott family, cleaning out the garage, quickly turned into a discovery of a new hobby and talent.
Jax, the oldest of the Scott kids, discovered his mom's old batons. Picking it up and twirling it around.
"It was just crazy. He was able to pick it up and without technique was able to do somethings that people spend a long time working on," said mom, Jennifer Neumann. "He was even tossing it, turning it the wrong way, and I thought wow, maybe with some coaching we can see how this goes."
It was his performance there, that landed Scott a spot on Team U.S.A.
"It's a pretty surreal experience to get to compete on the world level. He has all the skills, all the tools, to get to where he needs to go," said Cody Carter.
Carter is one of Scott's coaches. Neumann discovered him on social media in the summer of 2020 and reached out.
"After that first lesson I just saw so much potential in Jax, and I thought it would be crazy not to take on the opportunity to coach him and it's been an incredible experience," said Carter.
The hope was to find Scott another male influence in a female dominated sport.
Carter started twirling when he was just 7-years-old. It's a path that has earned him four world champion titles, taken him to the America's Got Talent Season 11 stage, and put him through college with a full ride to Arizona State University as the feature twirler for the Sun Devil Marching Band.
"Guys twirl different than girls, right? It's all about twirling powerfully, and twirling fast," said Carter. "I do a lot of one baton, two baton with Jax. Multiple baton was one of my specialties. Showmanship is also huge in performing, so adding that to Jax's repertoire."
Also helping Scott reach new heights is his coach, Jennifer Marcus, a 33-time world championship medalist. And don't forget his mom.
"I just try to sit back, not bite my nails, and try to enjoy it," said Neumann. "I'm just proud of him, win or lose, it's just all about the ride right now."
July 11-15, Scott was competing in the 2023 U.S. National Baton Twirling Championships in Kissimee, Florida. There he placed third in the men's junior solo championship, missing second by .10 of a point.
Up next is Worlds with Team U.S.A. From August 4-13, Scott will be competing in Liverpool, England. He says his goal is to just not place last, and says he thinks that is definitely within reach.
At just 14-years-old and just three years in the sport, the sky is the limit. Scott says he is interested in following in his coach's footsteps of going to a university and twirling there. And then maybe a career with cirque du soleil or becoming a coach and inspiring the next generation of twirlers.
And for those interested in learning the sport, especially boys, here's a word of advice from Scott:
"Don't be embarrassed because you are the only person. And if people make fun of you for it, just blow them off because it doesn't really matter what other people say. All that matters is what you want and what makes you happy. If people do, if that does happen, just trust in yourself, and trust the process."