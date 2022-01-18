 Skip to main content

Kapolei resident desperate to know fate of teenage brother in Tonga

  • Updated
  • 0
Felipe Tongamoa and his mother
Courtesy Langitoto Tongamoa

Local families are desperately waiting for news from loved ones cut off from the rest of the world.

HONOLULU (KITV4) - For days now, Langitoto Tongamoa been hoping and praying to hear from his youngest brother -- just 19 years old.

But so far, no word.

"Till this day, we're still waiting. Every single day just just wondering if, you know, he's still alive," he said. "It's so far away and it's just killing me knowing that we're just over here and cannot even do anything."

With extensive damage and fatalities yet to be determined, Tongamoa's constantly watching for updates and trying to find any way to communicate with family, including aunties, uncles and cousins.

"All the things that's coming out with all the ash and stuff like that, I'm starting to worry that you know, long term effects is going to happen to our families," he added. "We're praying and hope that you know God will protect my people."

His youngest brother Filipe Tongamoa stayed back in Tonga to take care of their parents, who are now deceased. His 10 siblings -- all living in the states -- were trying to get him to America.

"He's the only one left now," Tongamoa said.

Annie Kaneshiro, the Tongan consular agent in Honoulu, said church groups and clubs are now collecting donations for relief efforts. But she says there's still no way to get them to Tonga because the wharfs are severely damaged.

"Of course, it's very distressful for people because they don't know anything," she said. "I'd ask them to continue to pray and reach out."

There's an estimated 8,500 Tongans living in Hawaii.

Kaneshiro estimated it'll take at least two to three weeks to restore communication in Tonga. She advised people wanting to reach loved ones to call her agency for help at 808-953-2449.

Produced in partnership with the Economic Hardship Reporting Project.

