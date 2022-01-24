 Skip to main content

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...East winds up to 25 knots, except north up to 25 knots
in Maalaea Bay. Seas 7 to 11 feet, except 2 to 4 feet in
Maalaea Bay.

* WHERE...Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big
Island Leeward Waters, and Big Island Southeast Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Kapaʻa man dies in moped crash

Missing Kauai woman's body believed to be found, KPD reports

KAPAʿA, Hawaiʻi (KITV4) – A 59-year-old Kapaʻa man died after the moped he was operating collided with a pickup on Kauaʻi’s Kūhiō Highway.

The crash occurred near the Ohia Street intersection at approximately 6:40 p.m. on Jan. 24, 2022.

The victim was identified by Kauaʻi Police as Andrew Derego.

According to the Kauaʻi Police Department press release, Derego was heading southbound through the Ohia Street intersection when he was struck by a white Toyota pickup operated by a 61-year-old woman. The truck was reportedly heading northbound and trying to turn left onto Ohia Street.

Derego was transported to Wilcox Medical center where he later succumbed to his injuries.

This accident marks Kauaʻi’s second traffic fatality of 2022. Kauaʻi police said in a press release that speed does not appear to be a factor and that they are awaiting toxicology reports to determine whether either party was impaired.

