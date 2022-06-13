Kaneohe student makes big strides on her career path to Washington D.C.

KANEOHE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A Kaneohe student is making big strides on her career path thousands of miles from home.
Lilia Anderson, 22, was one of seven students accepted into a highly-competitive national security program at her school in Utah.
Besides classroom work, the group spent two weeks in Washington DC, touring the FBI headquarters and Capitol Hill halls.
“We spent all day at the Pentagon. We went to the National Security Council. We didn't go to the White House, but we got to go on the White House lawn. So that was kind of cool,” said Anderson, who returned from her trip late Saturday night.
They spoke with retired agents and other government employees about how they got their jobs securing the nation’s borders.
“We spoke to people in the field and got the feel of how they got there. It was nice because they were, at some point, in our shoes,” she said.
Anderson admits its big shoes to fill sometimes.
"I went through an existential crisis on this trip. I’ve been stressed about how I will pay for school. But it was nice to talk to people who did it and explain my feelings. I learned that everyone had a different way they got into their government careers. Some started with an internship, moved into an assistant position and worked their way up there,” Anderson said.
She said she learned a lot and that it was a surreal experience. She also said it was a little intimidating for a small-town Hawaii girl.
“The National Security federal government field is mainly male dominant. It has been changing a lot in recent years, where more women are coming in, but it's definitely scary going into this field,” she said.
Despite those feelings, Anderson has set her bar high and is working her way to the top.
Anderson was raised by a single mother and is a first-generation college student. She will begin graduate school in January, majoring in homeland security. Her ultimate goal, she says, is to work as an FBI agent in Washington DC.