Kaneohe couple bring Ukrainian family to Hawaii, giving them hope and aloha

KANEOHE (KITV4) -- It's the spirit of aloha -- and a dream come true for one Ukrainian mother who traveled 65 hours with her two young children to get here.
Just last week Mariia Babinska and her two children were in war-torn Ukraine.
And today, they are in paradise.
"It's like a dream," she said. "This is very beautiful," said her son Tymofii Babinskyi. "I dreamed of swimming in the ocean."
Babinska left behind a husband and her children, their father who's unable to leave the country. When the offer came from a host family to live in Hawaii, Babinska took a leap of faith to bring her children to safety in the islands.
She didn't know Todd and Deborah Bonham who live in Kaneohe, but was connected through a friend of a friend. The Bonhams had been looking for a way to help Ukrainians and decided to open up their home.
"We felt like this was the biggest difference we could make for a family going through what they were in Ukraine," Deborah said.
"That feeling to me is overwhelming, and I kind of said to my wife, 'it's the daughter I never had,'" added Todd.
Babinska arrived on Oahu on June 18 with her 10-year-old son, Timofii, and 3-year-old daughter, Sofiia.
Through the Uniting for Ukraine program, the Bonhams pledged to sponsor the family for up to two years. And it's been a natural fit.
"We've been pretty much just the two of us for about 20 years now and so to have family again, to have little ones running through the house, it's a lot of fun," said Deborah.
"It is a magical family with a big heart." said Babinska. "She gave us a lot of support and a lot of love."
And an emotional journey for both families. The Bonhams plan to help Babinska and her children learn English and assimiliate to the culture. And hope to one day help them reunite with their family.
"I hope and I believe that our family in a few time will be united," Babinska said. "We are praying for this."
After posting their story online, the Bonhams received donations of money, clothes and toys from friends, neighbors and even strangers -- and that aloha has helped cover about a third of the costs to relocate the family from Ukraine.
