Kaneohe-bound lane of Kamehameha Highway re-opened near Hauula, water main repairs still underway

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL ISLANDS...
.Reinforcing long-period south-southeast swell (170 degrees) will
peak later today and hold through tonight before briefly
diminishing late Tuesday.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Surf 7 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all islands.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Strong breaking waves and strong currents
will make swimming dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Head all advice from ocean safety officials. When in doubt, don't
go out.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel and Maui County
Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HAUULA, Hawaii (KITV4) – Crews are still working to repair a 12-inch water main break on Kamehameha Highway near Hauula, but have now re-opened the Kaneohe-bound lane.
The lane was closed for more two and a half hours near Kapaka Beach. Although the lane is uopen, drivers are still being asked to drive with caution through the area.
Honolulu Board of Water Supply (BWS) crews are still on the scene.
Approximately 33 customers are affected by the break. a water wagon is located at 53-906 Kamehameha Highway for residents who need to retrieve water. There is no estimated time for when the water main will be repaired.
BWS says it will provide additional information as the situation develops.
Hauula: The BWS has reopened the Kaneohe-bound lane of Kamehameha Hwy near Kapaka Beach. The crew will repair the broken main off the road. Drive with caution. #hitraffic#mainbreak