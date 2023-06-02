 Skip to main content
Kamehameha student athlete is named Gatorade’s Hawaii Baseball Player of the Year

  • Updated
  • 0
Kamehameha Schools boys baseball team

CHICAGO (KITV4) – The winner of the Gatorade Hawaii Baseball Player of the Year is a student from Kamehameha Schools Kapalama High School!

The award recognizes the athletic excellence, academic achievement, and the athlete’s character on and off the field. Elijah Ickes is the first from Kamehameha Schools – Kapalama High School to be awarded the Gatorade Hawaii Baseball Player of the Year.

ESPN Honolulu player of the year

Robert Kekaula Fellow

Kayli Pascal-Martinez is the first recipient of KITV4’s Robert Kekaula Fellowship. Kayli was selected in the Fall of 2022 for this prestigious opportunity out of a broad pool of young applicants who are from Hawaii or currently living in Hawaii. She currently attends University of Hawaii - West Oahu where she is a junior studying Communications and New Media Technologies.

