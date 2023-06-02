Kamehameha student athlete is named Gatorade’s Hawaii Baseball Player of the Year

CHICAGO (KITV4) – The winner of the Gatorade Hawaii Baseball Player of the Year is a student from Kamehameha Schools Kapalama High School!
The award recognizes the athletic excellence, academic achievement, and the athlete’s character on and off the field. Elijah Ickes is the first from Kamehameha Schools – Kapalama High School to be awarded the Gatorade Hawaii Baseball Player of the Year.
Ickes is a finalist for the prestigious Gatorade National Baseball Player of the Year Award, the winner will be announced sometime this month. The Kamehameha Warrior batted .448, swiped 26 bases and scored 36 runs to anchor Kamehameha’s run to the Division 1 state championship. Ickes went 3-for-3 and scored the game-winning run in a 4-3 state final win over Baldwin.
The Gatorade Player of the Year program annually recognizes one winner from the District of Columbia and all 50 states that sanction high school football, girls volleyball, boys and girls cross country, boys and girls basketball, boys and girls soccer, baseball, softball, and boys and girls track and field.
Ickes was named the 2023 Interscholastic League of Honolulu Player of the Year and ranks among the state’s top five prospects by PerfectGame. He maintained a 3.54 GPA and has signed a National Letter of Intent to play baseball on scholarship at the University of Hawaii in the Fall.
The proud Warrior has also volunteered at local food drives and donated his time in umpiring youth baseball games.
“He’s the best player on the field at all times. He always did something to impact the game in a positive way. Even if he didn’t get a hit, you could feel him make a difference,” said ‘Iolani School Head Coach, Kurt Miyahari.
Ickes joins previous Gatorade Hawaii Baseball Players of the Year recipents, Nu’u Contrades from Saint Louis School (2021-22), Caleb Lomavita also from Saint Louis School (2020-21), Kala’I Rosario from Waiakea High School (2019-20), and Micah Yonamine from ‘Iolani School (2018-19).
