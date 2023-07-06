Kamehameha Schools’ opera group will perform for Hawaii audiences before jetting off to Scotland

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi
Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward
Waters, Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big
Island Windward Waters, Big Island Leeward Waters and Big
Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) – Kamehameha Schools Hawaii opera students are preparing for their island tour, before heading out to Scotland for the world’s largest arts festival.
Pai’ea, the name of Kamehameha Schools’ glam rock opera group, is planning three special performances for Hawaii Island audiences to enjoy before they travel to Scotland next month.
The performances will take place on Saturday, July 8, Friday, July 14, and Friday, July 21. Read below for the time and place of these shows.
The performances are in olelo Hawaii and will cover the early life, texts, and battles of Kamehameha I. The show starts from the beginning with his birth, his lifting of the sacred Naha stone, the Battle of Moku’ohai, to becoming the heir to the kingdom.
Pai’ea was presented at the high school’s Ho’ike and it returned to an all-school production in March. Since then, it has been adjusted to being a traveling show with a runtime of 75 minutes.
The opera is a glam rock ensemble with musical stylings and costuming to match that vibrant and funky style. It also features a mix of modern and traditional choreography, battle scenes, and catchy songs that everyone will love.