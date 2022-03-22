Kamehameha Schools, Kobayashi Group to develop condo high-rise in Honolulu

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 kt and seas 7 to 11 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu Leeward
Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui
County Leeward Waters, Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel,
Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Windward Waters, Big Island
Leeward Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Kamehameha Schools and The Kobayashi Group plan to develop a 477-unit, 400-foot condominium complex in the Honolulu neighborhood of Kakaako, the two entities confirmed to KITV4 on Tuesday.
The project, which is being called “Alia,” will include 437 market-priced units and 40 reserved housing units, as well as 3,500-square-feet of ground-floor commercial space.
Construction on the project, which is bordered by Ala Moana Boulevard, Koula and Auahi Streets, is expected to begin in 2023.
The Diamond Head border adjoins the former Bank of Hawaii property on the corner of Ward Avenue and Ala Moana Boulevard.
The Kobayashi Group, based in Honolulu, was previously involved in a similar project on the same site several years ago.
“It’s gratifying for us to have the opportunity to develop a community that celebrates calling Hawaii home so special – beautiful and thoughtfully designed homes with amenities that foster a healthy and outdoor lifestyle and pave the way for memorable experiences with friends and family,” Alana Kobayashi Pakkala, partner and chief operating officer of Kobayashi Group, said in a statement.
Alia is expected to include 50% more recreation space and 70% more open space than required by the Hawaii Community Development Authority, the state agency regulating development in Kakaako.
Alia is the ninth project of Kamehameha Schools’ “Our Kakaako” master plan project.
“KS remains committed to its kuleana of stewarding Our Kakaako as part of our Aina Pauahi landholdings, to fulfill our mission of serving Native Hawaiian learners,” Serge Krivatsy, commercial real estate director of planning and development for KS, said in a statement.
Alia is expected to start sales by the end of 2022.
Kamehameha Schools also is partnering with Honolulu-based Stanford Carr Development for the 43-story, 859-unit “Kahuina” condo complex on a little more than three-acre block bordered by Cooke, Auahi, Coral and Pohukaina Streets.
Construction is expected to start in late 2023 with completion expected by the summer of 2026.