 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
  • Robert Kekaula Fellowship:
  • Apply

Kamehameha Schools Kapalama grad wins Gatorade award for soccer

  • Updated
  • 0
anuhea aluli

Anuhea Aluli was named Gatorade Hawaii Girls Soccer Player of the Year

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Gatorade announced on Thursday that Anuhea Aluli is the Gatorade Hawaii Girls Soccer Player of the Year.

"I was really excited," Aluli said. "I was super stoked this morning when I got the email and all the information."

Aluli just graduated from Kamehameha Schools Kapalama. As a forward she helped lead Kamehameha to the D1 girls state soccer title this past season.

In addition to being a star player on the field, Aluli also excelled in the classroom with a 4.02 GPA.

"I think it was especially hard this past year but I think I did it with the support of my family. And they kept me in balance the past couple years, making sure that not only do I give all of my time and energy to soccer but also my grades were really important for my mom and my family, and also balancing out my social life too," Aluli said.

She started playing soccer when she was little after seeing her four older siblings playing soccer.

Aluli would love to play professional soccer one day, but she's taking it one step at a time.

The next step is college. She'll be heading to Oakland University in Michigan to play soccer on scholarship.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Anchor/Executive Producer

Marisa Yamane joined KITV4 in January 2022 as an anchor and executive producer. She is an award-winning veteran journalist, who’s spent most of her career in Hawaii. She’s a proud graduate of Iolani School and UCLA.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK