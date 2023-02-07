Kamehameha Highway re-opens near Hauula after portion of road collapses

...WIND ADVISORY FOR MOST LOWER ELEVATIONS OF THE STATE FROM NOON
WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON...
...WIND ADVISORY FOR THE SUMMITS OF MAUNA KEA MAUNA LOA AND
HALEAKALA FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON...
.Strong high pressure will develop north of the state on Wednesday
and drift slowly eastward Thursday and Friday. The high will drive
strong and gusty trade winds that will be accelerated over and
downwind of island terrain.
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO 6 PM HST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 25 to 35 mph with localized gusts over 50
mph expected.
* WHERE...Portions of Kahoolawe, Kauai, Lanai, Maui, Molokai,
Niihau, Oahu and the Big Island, mainly over and downwind of
terrain.
* WHEN...From noon Wednesday to 6 PM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down
tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make it
difficult to steer, especially for drivers of high profile
vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make
sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared
for power outages.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO 6 PM HST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt with stronger gusts and seas
building to 9 to 14 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Leeward Waters and Maui
County Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...From noon Wednesday to 6 PM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HAUULA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Kamehameha Highway near Hauula has fully re-opened after a portion of the road collapsed on Tuesday.
The northbound lane of the highway was closed for about two hours after the partial collapse. It happened in the 53-600 block of Kam Highway, just after Pokiwai Place.
Traffic on the highway was contra flowed in the area while crews worked to secure the road.
Area residents said the erosion has been a problem for years, but they've noticed more damages to the roadway over the past few months.
"This is serious. This can happen in the middle of the night when people aren't here to watch it. This could take lives," nearby resident Dotty Kelly-Paddock said.
Other residents helped direct traffic as the truck was being removed until police officers arrived on the scene. Now, those residents want to see more done to repair the road.
"This is the only road here and we need repairs immediately. This could have been an oil truck, it could have been a bus of tourists," nearby resident Derrick Presley said.
According to the Hawaii Department of Transportation, a crew will fill the area underneath the shoulder with gravel and rock as an immediate fix.
"Additional protection work will take place at this section and the section by the Mormon Church later in February," HDOT wrote on Twitter.
HDOT officials plan to hold a press conference at 5 p.m. on Tuesday with an update on this incident.
Oahu #hitraffic update: Road is open. Crew will fill the area underneath the shoulder with gravel/rock as an immediate fix. Additional protection work will take place at this section and the section by the Mormon Church later in February. pic.twitter.com/jl6cueNmy3
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.