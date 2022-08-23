Kamehameha Highway on Oahu's North Shore sees second serious crash in as many days By Jeremy Lee Jeremy Lee Reporter Author facebook Author instagram Author twitter Author email Aug 23, 2022 Aug 23, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Another collision between pick up truck and sedan sent two to the hospital Tuesday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KAHANA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Sirens blared from a police vehicle and ambulance passing Kualoa Ranch as two women were rushed from another accident scene on Kamehameha Highway.The serenity of Kahana Bay was interrupted.Despite the Nissan being stripped of its door on the driver's side and the truck ending up in a ditch crashed into the tree, everybody survived.Deployed airbags were visible. Witnesses said they expected the worst."Turned around to see the one flying in the tree. It hit hard. I thought in a bad way. Pretty lucky nobody got killed in that one," a local named Jeff told KITV4.He says in the morning, even in a 35 mile per hour zone, drivers are especially impatient, and go well over the speed limit to pass.With Monday's wreck near Malaekahana and Gunstock ranch, Honolulu Police (HPD) is investigating the case as manslaughter, due to suspected reckless driving.The suspect behind the wheel of the truck, who witnesses say was passing multiple vehicles, has not yet been arrested or charged as he was rushed to a trauma center.A family from the mainland is devastated with two deceased and a 30-year-old woman in critical condition. She is the only surviving family member who was in the wreck. Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Vehicle Honolulu Police Motor Vehicle Transports Highway Truck Suspect Airbag Ambulance Siren Oahu Honolulu North Shore Kamehameha Highway Jeremy Lee Reporter Jeremy Lee joined KITV after over a decade & a half in broadcast news from coast to coast on the mainland. Jeremy most recently traveled the country documenting protests & civil unrest. Author facebook Author instagram Author twitter Author email Follow Jeremy Lee Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV 4 Island News Local Honolulu firefighters extinguish fire at Zippy's Restaurant on Kapahulu Avenue Updated Jun 13, 2022 Crime & Courts Cyber criminals thwarted from disrupting Oahu telecommunications Updated Apr 13, 2022 COVID-19 Kaiser Permanente hosting community vaccination events on Oahu Updated May 13, 2022 News Boost in Japanese tourists expected next week as Golden Week holiday begins Updated Apr 21, 2022 News Senate committee passes bill that aims to crack down on catalytic converter thefts Updated Feb 1, 2022 Local Court upholds US cockfighting ban, rejects challenge in Guam Updated Dec 23, 2021 Recommended for you