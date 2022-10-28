Kamehameha Highway northbound reopens after head-on collision; two in serious condition By KITV Web Staff Oct 28, 2022 Oct 28, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save UPDATE: Kamehameha Highway has reopened, following a car accident around 7:00 p.m. Friday. A medium sized truck traveling northbound lost control and struck a 4-door sedan, around the Kipapa Gulch on Kamehameha Highway. A 29-year-old man, and the driver of the truck, and a man in his 60's were both hospitalized in serious condition.ORIGINAL STORY --Kamehameha Hwy is closed northbound from Ka Uka Blvd to Lanikuhana Ave due to a car accident. The accident occurred around 7:04 p.m. Friday evening. Drivers should avoid the area. Honolulu Police and Emergency Medical services crews were on scene. The investigation is ongoing. This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Car Accident Emergency Medical Service Highway Investigation Honolulu Police Accident Crew Kamehameha Hwy More From KITV 4 Island News Local Wet weather triggers Flood Watch through the weekend Updated Jun 16, 2022 News State approves plan to remove 1 million gallons of fuel in Red Hill pipelines Updated Oct 24, 2022 Local Hawaii mothers react to potential end of Roe v. Wade Updated Jun 25, 2022 COVID-19 3 new COVID-related deaths, 1,194 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports Updated Apr 6, 2022 Business National Drive Electric Week kicks off in Hawaii Updated Oct 3, 2022 Local Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene testifies she doesn't remember her actions leading up to January 6 Apr 22, 2022 Recommended for you