Kamehameha Highway contraflowed at Karsten Thot Bridge in Wahiawa due to brush fire By KITV Web Staff Dec 14, 2022 Dec 14, 2022 Updated 36 min ago

WAHIAWA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A brush fire has prompted authorities to create contraflow lanes on Kamehameha Highway at Karsten Thot Bridge in Wahiawa, Wednesday.The traffic adjustment was implemented just before 11:30 a.m.Officials have not said how large is the brush fire or if any homes or structures are being threatened.This is a developing story. Check back with KITV4 for more information.