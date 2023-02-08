Kamaʻāina Sundays returning to Iolani Palace starting in March

...WIND ADVISORY FOR MOST LOWER ELEVATIONS OF THE STATE FROM NOON
TODAY THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON...
...WIND ADVISORY FOR THE SUMMITS OF MAUNA KEA MAUNA LOA AND
HALEAKALA FROM 6 PM TODAY THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON...
.Strong high pressure will develop north of the state today and
drift slowly eastward Thursday and Friday. The high will drive
strong and gusty trade winds that will be accelerated over and
downwind of island terrain.
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM HST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 25 to 35 mph with localized gusts over 50
mph expected.
* WHERE...All of Kahoolawe, Kauai, Lanai, Maui, Molokai, Niihau,
Oahu and most areas of the Big Island, mainly over and downwind
of terrain.
* WHEN...From noon today to 6 PM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down
tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make it
difficult to steer, especially for drivers of high profile
vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make
sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared
for power outages.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 25 to 30 kt. Seas 10 to 15 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Leeward Waters and Maui
County Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Kamaʻāina Sundays are returning to Iolani Palace beginning in March 2023.
Sponsored by American Saving Bank, Kamaʻāina Sundays features free palace tours for local residents, entertainment, family-friendly activities, and lots of ‘ono grinds. The monthly event was put on hiatus for more than three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are so excited to welcome the community back for Kamaʻāina Sundays. In addition to free self-guided audio tours, this once-a-month event will include themed cultural activities and workshops, live performances from local entertainers, and food vendors so guests can picnic on the Palace grounds,” said Paula Akana, executive director of The Friends of Iolani Palace.
Gates to Iolani Palace open at 8:30 a.m. on the Sunday of the event. Activities and tours will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Self-led tours will be available on a first come, first served basis, according to event organizers.
Tours of the palace will allow guests to see the first and second floors, which includes staterooms and even the private quarters of Hawaii’s royal monarchs. The tour ends with a visit to the basement gallery, with glimpses at the royal collections, restored kitchen, and the Chamberlain’s office.
Proof of Hawaii residency is required to receive tickets. Admission is free, but limited to four tickets per adult. Visitors can attend but must pay regular price for entry.
Kamaʻāina Sundays will take place on the following dates:
March 12
April 2
May 7
June 11
July 9
August 13
The theme for Kamaʻāina Sunday in March centers around kalo and will include performances by Kuana Torres Kahele, the Royal Hawaiian Band, and hula halau, event organizers said.
