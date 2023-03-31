Kama’aina Sundays returns this weekend at Iolani Palace

HONOLULU (KITV4) – Kama’aina Sunday is back this weekend and the community is once again invited to participate in the exciting event.
The Sunday event will run from 9 a.m. till 3 p.m., and the first 500 guests will be able to get FREE tours. There is a limit to four tickets per adult, so it’s first come first serve! So get there earlier for a better chance to get tickets.
Sponsored by American Savings Bank, this monthly and FREE event is open to all local residents! There will be entertainment, ohana-friendly activities, and various ono food options to enjoy.
This Kama’aina Sunday’s theme is A’a I Ka Hula (Dare to Dance) and there will be performances by Na Hoku Hanohano award-winning musician Kawika Kahiapo and Merrie Monarch award winners, Halau Na Mamo O Pu’uanahulu and Kumu Hula Sonny Ching.
There will also be multiple food vendors such as Aloha Donut, Café Julia, Time to Grind, Island Popper, Hula Grill, Sweet Revenge, and Sage Creamery.
This is a perfect opportunity for kama’aina to experience the beauty of the palace and the rich history that it has for the Hawaiian people and the state.
