 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kama’aina Sundays returns this weekend at Iolani Palace

  • Updated
  • 0

HONOLULU (KITV4) – Kama’aina Sunday is back this weekend and the community is once again invited to participate in the exciting event.

The Sunday event will run from 9 a.m. till 3 p.m., and the first 500 guests will be able to get FREE tours. There is a limit to four tickets per adult, so it’s first come first serve! So get there earlier for a better chance to get tickets.

Halau Na Mamo O Pu'uanahulu
Sage Creamery

Tags

Robert Kekaula Fellow

Kayli Pascal-Martinez is the first recipient of KITV4’s Robert Kekaula Fellowship. Kayli was selected in the Fall of 2022 for this prestigious opportunity out of a broad pool of young applicants who are from Hawaii or currently living in Hawaii. She currently attends University of Hawaii - West Oahu where she is a junior studying Communications and New Media Technologies.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred