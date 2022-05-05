Kalihi Kai business owner says burglaries have become weekly nuisance

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 kt. Seas 8 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Leeward Waters, Maui
County Leeward Waters, and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- E-Opala, a computer recycling center in Kalihi Kai, has become a hot spot for thieves. Owner Jason Gruver said people rummage around the property about once or twice a week over the past six months.
The building is outfitted with cameras, a spotlight, and a siren, but the burglars don't seem to care.
"The last couple that ransacked our vehicles, they looked right at the cameras and basically waved and just continued going through our cars," Gruver said.
All kinds of people have stolen items from his business, including residents Gruver said recognizes from the area. Some of them, Gruver added, have ripped him off repeatedly.
"When we have filed police reports, police admit there are only a few officers in this district and they're generally responding to more serious crimes," Gruver said.
The only items Gruver leaves in the driveway are unsalvageable computers and equipment.
"There's no value to any of the things these people are taking," Gruver said. "It's just basically property damage and just messing up our workshop by going through the trash."
Car rental agency Honolulu Exotics opened up down the road from E-Opala a few months ago. Management there reported their gates appeared tampered with on several occasions, but they try to deter burglars by cleaning up the area around their building consistently.
"We want to make the point to like, 'Hey, this is a nice space, we're paying attention, so we're going to know if something goes wrong or missing," manager Jonathan Pearce said.
KITV4 reached out to Honolulu police for comment on the number of patrol officers assigned to the area, and we are waiting to hear back.