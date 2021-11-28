Kalihi area wildfire almost under control, fire officials say

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds to 25 kt expected.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters and
Maui County Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Firefighters say they expect to have a wildland fire burning in the Kalihi area full contained by the end of the day Sunday.
The so-called Kahauiki Last Char fire ignited on Thanksgiving Day on land below the forest service reserve and by Friday had moved to state lands. The fire has burned approximately 50 acres of land, according to the latest estimation.
Between 10 and 21 firefighters have battled the blaze since it started, attacking it on the ground and in the air with helicopters conducting water drops.
Officials say the fire spread up the ridge behind the Kam IV apartments in Kalihi and began to threaten hundreds of homes at Fort Shafter. An access rode at the top of the ridge served as a fire break and allowed crews to gain the upper hand on the fire.
“We are fortunate that there is a road at the top of the ridge,” said DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife Incident Commander Jason Misaki.
Misaki said this fire is a reminder of how quickly a wildfire can break out and spread, even in urban areas like Honolulu.
“Ten years ago, it was unusual for us to be fighting fire in November. Now we’re called out pretty much every month, so there’s no longer a set fire season,” he said.
A team of firefighters is expected to remain on the scene Monday to keep an eye on hotspots.