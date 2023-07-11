Kaleheo man arrested after hit-and-run that injured two teens

PO‘IPŪ, Kauai (KITV4) – The Kauai Police Department arrested a Kalaheo man Sunday following a hit-and-run in Po‘ipū that left two teenagers in critical condition.
At approximately 9:40 p.m. Saturday, July 8, officers were dispatched to a report of a traffic crash involving a vehicle and two pedestrians on Po‘ipū Road fronting the Po‘ipū Beach Athletic Club. The 13-year-old and 15-year-old female victims are both visitors. Medics transported the victims to Wilcox Hospital and were later medevacked to Queens Hospital on O‘ahu for further treatment, where they are in critical condition.
According to Kauai police, 25-year-old Noah Alejandro was driving a pickup truck traveling eastbound on Po‘ipū Road when he hit the two victims crossing the road. Alejandro fled the scene and abandoned the vehicle in a hotel parking lot. He turned himself in to KPD at approximately 12:06 a.m. on Sunday morning. Alejandro was arrested for two counts of first degree Negligent Injury, Accidents Involving Serious Bodily Injury, Inattention to Driving, Reckless Driving, and Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence of an Intoxicant. He was released pending further investigation.
Po‘ipū Road was closed in both directions for about three hours while the Kaua‘i Police Department’s Traffic Safety Section conducted an on-scene investigation.
The investigation remains ongoing at this time.
Anyone who has information regarding the crash is advised to contact Traffic Safety Section Officers Russell Himongala or Shawn Hanna at (808) 241-1610. Those wishing to remain anonymous can provide information by calling Crime Stoppers Kaua‘i at 808-246-8300, submitting a tip at cskauai.org, or through the Crime Stoppers Kaua‘i P3 Tips Mobile App.