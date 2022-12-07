Kakaako fire, set off by surfboard shop appliance, caused $4 million in damages to multiple Queen Street businesses | UPDATE

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FOR LEEWARD AREAS DUE TO GUSTY
WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY...
.Very dry fuels combined with developing windy trades and low
relative humidities may produce critical fire weather conditions
Thursday and Friday. Winds will decrease over the weekend.
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
FRIDAY AFTERNOON FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR LEEWARD
AREAS..
The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Fire
Weather Watch, which is in effect from Thursday afternoon through
Friday afternoon.
* AFFECTED AREA...Leeward portions of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WIND...Trade winds up to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* HUMIDITY...Near 45 percent the afternoon hours.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas
6 to 11 feet.
* WHERE...All waters around Kauai and Oahu, as well as Maui County
Windward and Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Firefighters battle building fire on Queen Street on Wednesday, Dec. 7.
UPDATE 7:00 p.m. -- The cause of the fire that torched multiple Queen Street businesses was ruled accidental after "an inadvertenly turned on appliance used to melt wax" off of surfboards ignited at the Hawaii Surfboard Shop, the Honolulu Department confirmed on Wednesday.
The blaze began after a surfboard and several other fuels caught fire and spread to other businesses in the warehouse at 762 and 762A Queen Street.
Damages to Lin's Market Warehouse and Used Surfboards Hawaii were estimated to be over $4 million: with $3,303,000 estimated in property damage, and $1,225,000 to the contents of both businesses.
No injuries or fatalities were reported.
---
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Firefighters have doused a massive building fire that spread to three businesses in Kakaako, early Wednesday morning.
The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) was called to the scene on Queen Street between Cooke Street and Kamani Street around 2 a.m.
Fire crews arrived to find Hawaii Surfboard Shop, Lin's Market, and an auto body shop on fire. It took firefighters nearly four hours to extinguish the blaze. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.
Authorities closed several roads in the area because of the fire. Those roads have since been re-opened.
According to Emergency Medical Services, no injuries have been reported.
After nearly 10-years away, this local girl is home! In November 2021, Lia started at KITV as the weekend GMH anchor and a weekday reporter. The 2011 Kamehameha Kapālama graduate worked all across the country and even overseas before finding her way home.