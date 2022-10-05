 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kaiser workers hosting rally for increased wages, improved mental health

  • Updated
  • 0
Kaiser strike

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Psychologists, social workers, nurses, and counselors have been striking Kaiser Permanente's health center in Hawaii since Aug. 29. 

Striking therapists, legislators, and mental health advocates will be joining together to let their voices be heard at a press conference and rally at the State Capitol Building today at 3 p.m.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred