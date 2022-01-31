 Skip to main content

Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kaiser Permanente offering self-swabbing PCR tests beginning this week.

  • 0
PCR testing
Adobe Stock

HONOLULU (KITV4) - In an effort to stop and control the spread of COVID-19 Kaiser Permanente is now offering self-swabbing PCR test at three new locations beginning this week. 

Kailua & Kahuku Clinics – Beginning February 3, self-swabbing COVID-19 testing is available for Kaiser Permanente members only, (2 months and older)

Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. By appointment only.

KP members can book their appointment via an e-visit on kp.org or the KP mobile app.

When you arrive, please park in a designated COVID-19 self-swabbing parking stall. Please remain in your vehicle at all times and a staff member will assist you. Testing is not available for pre-surgical patients, Kaiser Permanente employees, or urgent tests at this site.

Waipio Medical Office – Beginning February 1, self-swabbing COVID-19 testing is available for Kaiser Permanente members only, (2 months and older)

Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. By appointment only.

KP members can book their appointment via an e-visit on kp.org or the KP mobile app.

When you arrive, please remain in your vehicle at all times and a staff member will assist you. Testing is not available for pre-surgical patients, Kaiser Permanente employees, or urgent tests at this site.

Tags

Recommended for you