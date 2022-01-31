Kaiser Permanente offering self-swabbing PCR tests beginning this week.

HONOLULU (KITV4) - In an effort to stop and control the spread of COVID-19 Kaiser Permanente is now offering self-swabbing PCR test at three new locations beginning this week.
Kailua & Kahuku Clinics – Beginning February 3, self-swabbing COVID-19 testing is available for Kaiser Permanente members only, (2 months and older)
Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. By appointment only.
KP members can book their appointment via an e-visit on kp.org or the KP mobile app.
When you arrive, please park in a designated COVID-19 self-swabbing parking stall. Please remain in your vehicle at all times and a staff member will assist you. Testing is not available for pre-surgical patients, Kaiser Permanente employees, or urgent tests at this site.
Waipio Medical Office – Beginning February 1, self-swabbing COVID-19 testing is available for Kaiser Permanente members only, (2 months and older)
Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. By appointment only.
When you arrive, please remain in your vehicle at all times and a staff member will assist you.