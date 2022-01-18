Kaiser Permanente Kahuku Clinic re-opens BY: KITV4 WEB STAFF Jan 18, 2022 Jan 18, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Kaiser Permanente Kahuku Clinic Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HONOLULU (KITV4) - The Kaiser Permanente Kahuku Clinic re-opened on Tuesday for pre-scheduled appointments. The Kahuku Clinic location was temporarily closed back in March of 2020 in an effort to manage the COVID-19 public health emergency for members, providers, and staff. The pre-scheduled appointments will be available Monday through Friday, at (56-565 Kamehameha Highway) from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.The clinic will be closed daily between 12 noon and 1 p.m. and on weekends and holidays. Limited laboratory services will be available.No walk-in appointments will be available at this time. To schedule a primary care appointment, members may visit kp.org/appointments Kaiser Permanente Kahuku Clinic Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Appointment Kaiser Permanente Kahuku Clinic Hospital Commerce Primary Care Emergency Walk-in Public Health Holiday More From KITV 4 Island News Local Haleiwa Challenger surf competition on hold for another day Updated Dec 1, 2021 Local Future USS Daniel Inouye arrives in Pearl Harbor following 'Honoring the Islands' tour Updated Nov 18, 2021 Local Honolulu Fire Department extinguishes Aiea house fire Updated Dec 20, 2021 COVID-19 Some experts say it's hard to predict when Omicron surge will fade in Hawaii Updated Jan 14, 2022 COVID-19 2 new COVID-related death, 395 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports Updated Dec 16, 2021 News Thousands get Shinto blessing for New Year's luck Updated Jan 1, 2022 Recommended for you