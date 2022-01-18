 Skip to main content

Kaiser Permanente Kahuku Clinic re-opened Tuesday

  • Updated
  • 0
Kaiser Permanente Kahuku Clinic
Kaiser Permanente Kahuku Clinic

HONOLULU (KITV4) - The Kaiser Permanente Kahuku Clinic has re-opened Tuesday for pre-scheduled appointments. 

The Kahuku Clinic location was temporarily closed back in March of 2020 in an effort to manage the COVID-19 public health emergency for members, providers, and staff. 

The pre-scheduled appointments will be available Monday through Friday, at (56-565 Kamehameha Highway) from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The clinic will be closed daily between 12 noon and 1 p.m. and on weekends and holidays. Limited laboratory services will be available.

No walk-in appointments will be available at this time. To schedule a primary care appointment, members may visit kp.org/appointments

