Kaiser Permanente Kahuku Clinic re-opened Tuesday BY: KITV4 WEB STAFF Jan 18, 2022 Jan 18, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Kaiser Permanente Kahuku Clinic Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HONOLULU (KITV4) - The Kaiser Permanente Kahuku Clinic has re-opened Tuesday for pre-scheduled appointments. The Kahuku Clinic location was temporarily closed back in March of 2020 in an effort to manage the COVID-19 public health emergency for members, providers, and staff. The pre-scheduled appointments will be available Monday through Friday, at (56-565 Kamehameha Highway) from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.The clinic will be closed daily between 12 noon and 1 p.m. and on weekends and holidays. Limited laboratory services will be available.No walk-in appointments will be available at this time. To schedule a primary care appointment, members may visit kp.org/appointments Kaiser Permanente Kahuku Clinic Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Appointment Kaiser Permanente Kahuku Clinic Hospital Commerce Primary Care Emergency Walk-in Public Health Holiday More From KITV 4 Island News Local A New Year's message from the Navy. Updated Jan 1, 2022 Local KITV over the air transmitter signal Interrupted on Maui and Hawai'i Island Updated Dec 11, 2021 Video Emergency crews reporting serious flooding on Oahu Updated Dec 7, 2021 Local 4 new COVID-related deaths, 1,591 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports Dec 25, 2021 Local Cities that are canceling their big New Year's Eve events -- and those still going forward Dec 23, 2021 News HFD announces online firecracker permits close Tuesday night Dec 21, 2021 Recommended for you