Kaiser Permanente hosting community vaccination events on Oahu

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Kaiser Permanente plans to hold several community vaccination events on Oahu in the upcoming week.Kaiser says all of the events are open to the public and walk-ins are welcome. Staff will be administering the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines at all of the sites.Attendees need only to bring their vaccination cards if they have received a dose in the past.Date: Friday, 06/24/22 --- JUST 5 and olderLocation: KEY Project, 47-200 Waihee Road, Kaneohe, HI 96744Event time: 9:30a.m – 11:00a.m. ---Date: Sunday 06/26/22 --- JUST 5 and olderLocation: Legacy Christian Church 1020 Keolu Dr, Kailua, HI 96734Event time: 9:00a.m. – 12:00p.m. ---Date: Wednesday, 06/29/22Location: Kaiser Permanente Kahuku Clinic, 56-565 Kamehameha Highway Kahuku, HI 96731Event time: 9:00a.m – 12:00p.m. ---Date: Tuesday, 07/05/22Locations: Papakolea Community Center, 2150 Tantalus Drive Hon HI 96813Event time: 4:00p.m – 6:00pm Date: Sunday, 07/10/22Locations: Mililani YMCA, 95-1190 Hikikaulia Street, Mililani, HI 96789Event time: 10:00a.m – 12:00pm