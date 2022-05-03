Kaiser Permanente Hawaii extends services and hours for in-person and virtual appointments

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY...
.The combination of a northwest and south swells, will produce
advisory level shores across exposed shorelines.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Surf heights of 10 to 14 feet along south facing shores
and 8 to 12 feet along west facing shores.
* WHERE...South and west facing shores of all islands.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming
difficult and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...East to northeast winds 20 to 25 kt. Seas 7 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Coastal Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
A south swell affecting the area will have the potential to
produce large breaking waves in harbor entrances through
Wednesday afternoon. This swell may also produce some harbor
surges at times.
Kaiser Permanente Hawaii announced Tuesday that it has expanded virtual care services and in-person urgent care services for its 264,000 members.
The urgent care, pharmacy, lab and radiology hours at the West Oahu Medical Office and Honolulu Medical Office will now be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., as well as weekends and most holidays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Maui Lanu Medical Office Urgent Care Department in Wailuku also maintains the same hours of operation.
In addition to expanded in-person urgent care, Kaiser Hawaii is also offering Kaiser members 24/7 virtual care, by phone or by video via kp.org and the Kaiser mobile app.
“Members can access on-demand virtual care, which is best used for non-emergency illnesses…including sprains, backaches, flu symptoms, sore throats, earaches, and more,” Kaiser shared in a statement.
Video visits do not require appointments and members can use either a mobile device or computer for video visits.
Members with health concerns that require an in-person visit will be directed to in-person options such as urgent care, same-day care, or their personal physician, depending on the issue.
“Members now have more ways to access our award-winning care, whenever and wherever they need it,” said John Yang, MD, president and medical director for Hawaii Permanente Medical Group. “We’re dedicated to providing convenient and coordinated care to our members, all while offering the highest quality and safest practices. Whether they call, click, tap, or visit us in person, our members have a seamless and personalized experience, because their entire care team is connected through our integrated system.”
Kaiser Permanente Hawaii has more 264,000 members across Hawaii, and all members will be able to use these new features.