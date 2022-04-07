Kaiser Permanente Hawaii and Change Machine to provide $40K in grants to financial health community organizations

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 knots.
* WHERE...Most Hawaiian Coastal Waters except Windward Kauai and
Big Island Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) – Kaiser Permanente Hawaii awarded $40,000 to Change Machine, a financial coaching company that focuses its services on the most economically disadvantaged individuals and social service organizations.
Change Machine will use the funding to provide four $10,000 grants to community partners that work with underserved communities across Hawaii.
Eligible Hawaii-based organizations include those that currently provide financial education, financial coaching or counseling, or other financial health services.
The grants are part of Change Machine’s Financial Health Initiative, which aims to “build or enhance financial health ecosystems in Hawaii, implementing strategies that allow community organizations to build financial stability sustainably”. Grantees will receive financial tools, training, and resources to enhance their programs, and will be connected to other organizations to build relationships and share ideas around proven financial strategies. The goal is for community organizations to build strong financial health which enables them to achieve their missions.
“Financial stability is foundational to the mission of our many community partners,” said Greg Christian, Hawaii Market President, Kaiser Foundation Health Plan and Hospitals. “We are pleased to work with Change Machine to provide financial training grants to these deserving organizations so that they can continue serving Hawaii’s communities for many years to come.”
This grant is the latest in a series of contributions from Kaiser Permanente Hawaii to help residents throughout the state receive vital support services in response to the health and economic crises created by COVID-19. In 2021, the health care organization provided over $3.8 million in grants to organizations serving communities across the state.