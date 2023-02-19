 Skip to main content
Kaiser mental health therapists head back to work Tuesday after a six-month strike

  • Updated
Kaiser strike

After walking the picket lines for nearly six months, Kaiser Permanente mental health therapists voted Saturday evening to ratify a contract that increases wages and restores patient care.  

Nearly 60 psychologists, social workers, nurses, and counselors went on strike on August 29, which became the longest strike by mental healthcare workers in U.S. history.  

