Kaiser mental health care providers strike for reform

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Beginning early Wednesday morning, licensed clinical social workers, psychiatric nurses, and counselors represented by the National Union of Healthcare Workers raised their signs and their voices to be heard around the islands.
"We are understaffed," admitted clinical social worker, Andrea Kumura. "We've been understaffed for quite a while, and we're really trying to send a message that Kaiser needs to do better for their patients."
Exacerbated by the pressures of the pandemic, the professionals note now more than ever, patients are suffering under the current "mental health crisis."
In light of the increased demand for services, the workers say their concerns regarding accessibility to care, as well as their call for expanded resources, have not been met by their parent provider.
"We've been bargaining with Kaiser for a couple of years now actually," added Daniel Meier. "And to this point we don't have a contract. Usually I'm lucky if I can see people every four weeks at this point. The next opening I have is almost two months away for regular patients. That's not really good care."
Still considering a bargaining agreement has been proposed, Kaiser Permanente released a statement reading, "We strongly believe that a strike is unwarranted. It is especially disappointing that the union is asking our dedicated and compassionate employees to walk away from their patients."
Appointments have been canceled or rescheduled throughout the three day strike encompassing Kaiser facilities on Oahu, Maui, and the Big Island.
Those on the picket line argue Kaiser's stance on patient first management should've come long ago.
"Even before this strike was going to happen, Kaiser was already canceling patients," continued Johann Hepner. "That tells me that they were making no honest improvements or no honest gains to try and avoid this strike or try and avoid having this affect any of the patients."
The next bargaining session between Kaiser and the National Union of Healthcare Workers is slated for May 31.