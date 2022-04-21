Kaimuki High Graduate pleads guilty to 'Build the Wall' wire fraud conspiracy

The U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York announced Thursday that Brian Kolfage and Andrew Badolato plead guilty in connection with their roles in defrauding hundreds of thousands of donors to an online crowdfunding campaign known as “We Build the Wall.” Both defendants pled guilty before U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres.
Brian Kolfage is a 1999 graduate of Kaimuki High School in Honolulu. After graduation, he enlisted in the Air Force.
Kolfage, 39, and Badolato, 57, both Florida residents, pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. Kolfage also pled guilty to tax and wire fraud charges filed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida.
According to the indictment in the case, Kolfage, Badolato, and others orchestrated a scheme to defraud hundreds of thousands of donors in connection with an online crowdfunding campaign called “We Build The Wall”.
The online campaign raised more than $25 million to build a wall along the U.S. southern border. In particular, to induce donors to donate to the campaign, Kolfage repeatedly and falsely assured the public that he would “not take a penny in salary or compensation” and that “100% of the funds raised . . . will be used in the execution of our mission and purpose.”
In truth, Kolfage and others received hundreds of thousands of dollars in donor funds from We Build the Wall, which they each used in a manner inconsistent with the organization’s public representations. They devised a scheme to route payments from We Build the Wall to Kolfage indirectly.
Kolfage covertly took for his personal use more than $350,000 in funds that donors had given to We Build the Wall, according to records.
The payments were processed through fake invoices and sham “vendor” arrangements, among other ways, to ensure, as Kolfage noted in a text message to Badolato, that his pay arrangement remained “completely confidential” and kept on a “need-to-know” basis.
Both Kolfage and Badolato are scheduled to be sentenced on September 6.