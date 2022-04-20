Kailua woman passes away, community raises funds to care for her kids By Kathryn Doorey Kathryn Doorey Digital Content Producer Author email Apr 20, 2022 Apr 20, 2022 Updated 37 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save By Eddie Dowd KAILUA, Hawaii (KITV4) - The family of Blythe Tai-Arthur confirmed to KITV4 that Blythe passed away on Monday from gallbladder cancer. She leaves behind four children. Her dying wish was to make sure her children would be taken care of after her passing. So far, more than $50,000 has been raised through a GoFundMe account. The funds will go directly to her family. Local Kailua woman given three months to live has this dying wish By Eddie Dowd Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Kailua Blythe Tai-arthur Bank Fund Wish Pass Away Dying Cancer Kathryn Doorey Digital Content Producer Author email Follow Kathryn Doorey Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV 4 Island News Local Firefighters extinguish house fire in Kailua Updated Nov 25, 2021 Crime & Courts Witnesses wanted in Waipahu's murder investigation Updated Mar 14, 2022 Local Drive-thru COVID-19 testing now offered at Mauiola Pharmacy Updated Dec 30, 2021 Local Tuesday Weather: Light to moderate winds, scattered showers, surf on the rise Updated Mar 29, 2022 Local The Kaua‘i Bus adds new Eleele bus stop, changes to Route 100 and Route 30 schedules Updated Feb 3, 2022 Commerce Mayor Blangiardi calls on community to get boosted Updated Dec 29, 2021 Recommended for you