 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kailua woman passes away, community raises funds to care for her kids

  • Updated
  • 0
Dying Kailua woman

KAILUA, Hawaii (KITV4) - The family of Blythe Tai-Arthur confirmed to KITV4 that Blythe passed away on Monday from gallbladder cancer. She leaves behind four children. 

Her dying wish was to make sure her children would be taken care of after her passing. So far, more than $50,000 has been raised through a GoFundMe account. The funds will go directly to her family. 

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK